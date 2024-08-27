Gogo to Boost 5G IFEC Service in North America: Will the Stock Benefit?

Gogo Business Aviation, the aviation operations of Gogo Inc. GOGO, recently announced that it has inked a definitive partnership with Skyservice Business Aviation to receive Supplemental Type Certificates (“STCs”) from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (“TCCA”) and the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) for the deployment of cutting-edge Gogo 5G technology across six aircraft models.

This collaborative effort is aimed at enhancing air-to-ground (ATG) inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) service across North America, thereby showcasing the companies’ commitment to technological advancement.

GOGO-Skyservice Collaboration Payouts

The STCs will likely allow operators to install an AVANCE L5 system and two MB13 phased-array antennas on their aircraft, with provisions for an easy upgrade to the forthcoming AVANCE LX5 in the second quarter of 2025. Per the terms of the partnership, the North American business aviation company, Skyservice has successfully obtained TCCA STCs for the Gulfstream G280 and Embraer Legacy 450/500 aircrafts, with FAA validations pending. STCs for additional aircraft models, including the Cessna Citation CJ3/3+, Bombardier Challenger 300/350, Bombardier Challenger 604/605 and Cessna Citation X, are in various stages of development.



In today’s digital era, the demand for inflight connectivity is rapidly growing as passengers expect reliable connections for activities such as streaming, web browsing and more. Gogo's advanced 5G network, supported by more than 159 sites, including nine in Canada, promises to deliver superior IFEC services. The company is currently accepting orders for 5G upgrades and offering substantial incentives for operators looking to upgrade to the AVANCE system.

Will GOGO Stock Benefit From the Collaboration?

This partnership between Gogo and Skyservice marks a major leap forward in inflight connectivity. By securing STCs for Gogo 5G across a diverse range of aircraft models, the collaboration is set to deliver cutting-edge, high-speed connectivity to North American operators. Further, the expansion of Gogo’s 5G network and the upcoming transition to LTE technology also underscore the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions. This, in turn, will likely generate incremental revenues for the company and augment its market position in the region.

GOGO Stock Price Performance

Shares of Gogo have lost 29.1% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 35.1%. Earnings estimates for Gogo have declined from 39 cents per share to 33 cents per share for 2024 and from 62 cents per share to 51 cents per share for 2025 over the past 60 days.



GOGO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Gogo currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



