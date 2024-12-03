News & Insights

Gogo Announces Leadership Changes and New CEO Appointment

December 03, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Gogo ( (GOGO) ) just unveiled an update.

Amid new transactions, the Company has announced a series of key leadership changes, appointing Christopher Moore as CEO and Oakleigh Thorne as Executive Chair. New roles for Mike Begler, Zachary Cotner, and Hayden Olson were also revealed, each bringing extensive experience from previous positions. The company outlined employment agreements that include base salaries, bonuses, and stock units, ensuring incentives for the new leadership team, while severance agreements and retention bonuses aim to secure stability during this transition.

