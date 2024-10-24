News & Insights

Stocks

goeasy Ltd. to Announce Q3 2024 Results

October 24, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

goeasy (TSE:GSY) has released an update.

goeasy Ltd., a prominent Canadian financial services provider, is set to reveal its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 7, with an investor and analyst conference call scheduled for the following day. The company offers a wide range of non-prime leasing and lending services across Canada, having served over 1.4 million Canadians and originated more than $14.3 billion in loans.

For further insights into TSE:GSY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHMEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.