Goeasy initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst John Aiken initiated coverage of Goeasy (EHMEF) with a Buy rating and C$228 price target Goeasy manages the inherently higher credit costs of its business model well, and there is “significant valuation upside for its perennial peer-leading profitability” and sustained 20% earnings and loan growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.