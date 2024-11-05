News & Insights

Goeasy initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

November 05, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Jefferies analyst John Aiken initiated coverage of Goeasy (EHMEF) with a Buy rating and C$228 price target Goeasy manages the inherently higher credit costs of its business model well, and there is “significant valuation upside for its perennial peer-leading profitability” and sustained 20% earnings and loan growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

