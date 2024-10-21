News & Insights

Stocks

Goeasy downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital

October 21, 2024 — 06:55 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital downgraded Goeasy (EHMEF) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of C$202, down from C$218. The firm is positive on the company’s long-term growth prospects and strong execution but also increasingly mindful of downside risk amid deteriorating revenue yield and credit metrics in a softening macro-economic environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The stock is also trading in-line with its historical average, and BMO sees a “balanced” risk-reward on Goeasy shares, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EHMEF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHMEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.