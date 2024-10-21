Goeasy downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital downgraded Goeasy (EHMEF) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of C$202, down from C$218. The firm is positive on the company’s long-term growth prospects and strong execution but also increasingly mindful of downside risk amid deteriorating revenue yield and credit metrics in a softening macro-economic environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The stock is also trading in-line with its historical average, and BMO sees a “balanced” risk-reward on Goeasy shares, the firm added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EHMEF:
- Goeasy Ltd. Reports Promising Third Quarter Growth
- Goeasy Ltd. Announces Note Offering to Refinance Debt
- goeasy Ltd. Celebrates Top Growth Recognition
- goeasy Welcomes Tech Expert to Board
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.