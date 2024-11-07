Godolphin Resources Secures Drilling Permits for Lewis Ponds

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited has secured drilling permits for its Lewis Ponds project in New South Wales, paving the way for a 1,500-meter diamond drill program targeting high gold and silver resources. The initiative aims to enhance resource confidence from Inferred to Indicated status and obtain samples for metallurgical testing. Drilling is set to begin in mid-November with results expected by the end of the year.

For further insights into AU:GRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.