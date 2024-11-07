News & Insights

Stocks

Godolphin Resources Secures Drilling Permits for Lewis Ponds

November 07, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Godolphin Resources Limited (AU:GRL) has released an update.

Godolphin Resources Limited has secured drilling permits for its Lewis Ponds project in New South Wales, paving the way for a 1,500-meter diamond drill program targeting high gold and silver resources. The initiative aims to enhance resource confidence from Inferred to Indicated status and obtain samples for metallurgical testing. Drilling is set to begin in mid-November with results expected by the end of the year.

For further insights into AU:GRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.