GoDaddy Shares Rise on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

GoDaddy GDDY reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6% and jumping 48.3% year over year.



GDDY generated revenues of $1.15 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. Revenues increased 7.3% year over year on a reported and constant-currency (cc) basis.



GoDaddy shares gained more than 1% in the pre-market trading. Shares have increased 52.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.4%.

GDDY’s Quarterly Performance

Applications and Commerce (A&C), comprising Websites and Marketing, Managed WordPress, Productivity Applications, and Payments and Commerce, generated $423.1 million (contributing 36.9% to total revenues), up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Core Platform, consisting of domains, aftermarket, hosting, and security, increased 2.6% year over year to $724.5 million (contributing 63.1% to total revenues).



International revenues in the third quarter reached $369.4 million, up 6.9% year over year on a reported and cc basis.



Total bookings of $1.2 billion increased 9% year over year and 9.4% on a cc basis.



Average revenues per user were $215, up 7.5% year over year.



Total annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $3.97 billion, up 8.1% year over year. In the reported quarter, Applications & Commerce ARR was $1.6 billion, up 15% year over year. Core platform ARR totaled $2.4 billion and moved up 4% year over year.



Total customers at the end of the third quarter were 20,725, down 1.4% year over year.

GDDY’s Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, normalized EBITDA in the third quarter was $366.5 million, up 23.8% year over year. The normalized EBITDA margin expanded 420 basis points (bps) year over year.



Operating expenses (technology and development, marketing and advertising, customer care, and general and administrative) of $453.2 million declined 0.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 310 bps year over year to 39.5%.



Operating income was $253.8 million, up 51.9% year over year. The operating margin expanded 650 bps year over year to 22.1%.

GoDaddy’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $767.1 million compared with $444.9 million as of June 30, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, GoDaddy had a total debt of $3.9 billion, unchanged sequentially.



The free cash flow was $362.7 million compared with the previous quarter’s $323.4 million.



In the third quarter, GoDaddy repurchased 5.2 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $668.1 million.

GoDaddy’s Guidance Positive

For the fourth quarter of 2024, GoDaddy expects revenues of $1.165-$1.185 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7% at the mid-point.



The company expects fourth-quarter A&C revenue growth in the mid-teens and Core revenue growth in the low single digits.



For the fourth quarter, GDDY anticipates a normalized EBITDA margin of 31%.



For 2024, GoDaddy expects total revenues of $4.545-$4.565 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7% at the mid-point.



The company expects full-year A&C revenue growth in the mid-teens and Core revenue growth in the low-single digits.



The normalized EBITDA margin for the year is expected to be 30%.



For 2024, GoDaddy anticipates a free cash flow of at least $1.325 billion.

GDDY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Applied Optoelectronics AAOI, CommScope COMM and Fair Isaac FICO are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Applied Optoelectronics shares have declined 15.3% year to date. AAOI is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.



CommScope shares have gained 146.5% year to date. COMM is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.



Fair Isaac shares have risen 72.4% year to date. FICO is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 6.

