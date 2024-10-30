News & Insights

Stocks

GoDaddy launches new reseller program

October 30, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

GoDaddy (GDDY) announced the upcoming launch of an innovative reseller program, a Website Builder API integration for third-party platforms. The first strategic partner to incorporate the company’s award-winning Website Builder into their digital presence offering is Tailor Brands, a premier business building and LLC formation platform. This API integration marks a significant milestone for GoDaddy as it extends the capabilities of its Website Builder to a primary software platform for third parties and enables partners to build integrated product experiences on their website.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GDDY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.