GoDaddy launches new reseller program

GoDaddy (GDDY) announced the upcoming launch of an innovative reseller program, a Website Builder API integration for third-party platforms. The first strategic partner to incorporate the company’s award-winning Website Builder into their digital presence offering is Tailor Brands, a premier business building and LLC formation platform. This API integration marks a significant milestone for GoDaddy as it extends the capabilities of its Website Builder to a primary software platform for third parties and enables partners to build integrated product experiences on their website.
