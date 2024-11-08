GoDaddy Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

An update from GoDaddy ( (GDDY) ) is now available.

GoDaddy Inc. has announced a leadership change in its accounting department, appointing Phontip Palitwanon as the new Chief Accounting Officer following the restructuring that impacted Nicholas Daddario’s role. Ms. Palitwanon, with nine years at the company, steps into her new role with a compensation package that includes a base salary of $350,000, a potential annual bonus, and significant equity awards. Her appointment reflects GoDaddy’s strategic moves to strengthen its financial leadership.

