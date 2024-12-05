GMS Inc. reports Q2 EPS $2.02, consensus $2.19

Reports Q2 revenue $1.5B, consensus $1.46B. “During our Q2 of FY25, the GMS team delivered net sales of $1.5B, net income of $53.5B and Adjusted EBITDA of $152.2M, reflecting the team’s continued ability to effectively navigate a challenging and dynamic operating environment,” said CEO John Turner, Jr. “In spite of softening end markets overall, we saw pockets of relative strength in activity in certain commercial sectors, including data centers, public and private education, healthcare and projects backed by government incentive programs, such as the CHIPS and Inflation Reduction Acts…Despite these near-term challenges, which we expect to continue into the new calendar year, our resilient team and business model are expected to again deliver solid levels of free cash flow as we progress through choppy market conditions. We expect to continue to invest in our business such that when longer-term rates retreat or become the new normal, we are positioned well to capitalize on the likely subsequent improvement in construction activity.”

