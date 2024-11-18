GM Says Breaks Record With 20-Car Hands-Free Super Cruise Caravan

(RTTNews) - General Motors said it recently made history by driving 20 Super Cruise-enabled vehicles in a groundbreaking hands-free caravan across the iconic Bay Bridge, connecting San Francisco and Oakland.

GM noted that it initially launched Super Cruise in 2017 as the industry's first true hands-free advanced driver assistance system. It's now available on 20 vehicles, while its closest competitors offer nine or fewer hands-free models. Notably, GM's Super Cruise is the only technology that also supports hands-free towing.

With a broad range of vehicles across various price points, GM said it continues to make Super Cruise more accessible, bringing the convenience and comfort of hands-free driving to an even larger customer base.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, GM will expand customer options for hands-free driving, with the upcoming Cadillac VISTIQ, Cadillac Escalade IQ, and several other models set to feature Super Cruise.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.