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GM Plans EVs-to-grid Integration With Bidirectional Charger

June 10, 2026 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) said its bidirectional-capable EVs, when paired with GM's home energy systems, can become a residential power resource capable of sustaining a home for days during localized grid failures. These EVs and energy systems are also engineered to support vehicle-to-grid power flow. The company is integrating bidirectional capability as a foundational standard across entire portfolio.

General Motors is also developing batteries for large-scale, energy storage systems for utilities and major power users, while leveraging connected electric vehicles to feed power back into the local, residential grids. To fix a power grid stressed by AI data centers, the company is partnering with Peak Energy to develop and deploy built-for-purpose sodium ion chemistry for grid-scale storage systems.

In Northern California, in collaboration with Pacific Gas and Electric Company, General Motors projects that by 2030, a localized fleet of 130,000 GM EVs will be operational, with over 52,000 systematically participating in grid-balancing protocols. In Michigan, the company is testing with DTE Energy, using GM employee homes, to grow reliable backup capacity together.

Currently, GM alone has more than 250,000 bidirectional capable vehicles on American roads.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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