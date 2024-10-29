GlycoMimetics: NCI Phase 2/3 study of uproleselan did not meet primary endpoint

GlycoMimetics (GLYC) announced the Phase 2 analysis of the adaptive Phase 2/3 study of uproleselan being conducted by the National Cancer Institute and the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology in adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia who are 60 years or older and fit for intensive chemotherapy. This study did not show a statistically significant improvement in event free survival for patients receiving uproleselan in combination with 7+3 chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone. GlycoMimetics is coordinating with the Alliance for transfer of full trial data for additional analysis, including subgroup analysis to evaluate if there are efficacy signals in any patient population that may merit further study in future clinical trials. Top-line results from NCI/Alliance trial are expected to be presented by the NCI at a future medical conference.

