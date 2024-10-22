Glow Lifetech Expands Market and Strengthens Financials

Glow LifeTech (TSE:GLOW) has released an update.

Glow Lifetech has secured the #3 position in Ontario’s cannabis oils market and expanded its retail presence to over 600 stores, marking significant growth and positioning for future expansion. Through innovative products like MOD™ THC Drops, Glow continues to capture consumer interest and strengthen its market share. Additionally, a recent $1.2 million private placement has fortified the company’s balance sheet, enabling further growth initiatives.

