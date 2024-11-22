Glorious Property Announces Trading Halt for Key Update

Glorious Property Holdings Limited (HK:0845) has released an update.
Glorious Property Holdings Limited has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of November 22, 2024, pending the release of crucial inside information. This move underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and may impact investor decisions, as stakeholders await further details. The halt reflects the company’s strategic handling of significant developments.
