Markets
GLOO

Gloo Prices 7 Mln Underwritten Public Offering At $3.25/Shr

July 09, 2026 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gloo Holdings, Inc. (GLOO), a vertical technology platform, on Wednesday priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7 million Class A common shares at $3.25 per share.

The offering is expected to close on July 10.

The offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately $22.75 million.

The company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.05 million Class A common shares at the public offering price.

The additional shares would generate gross proceeds of approximately $3.41 million before underwriting discounts and commissions, if the option is fully exercised.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and investments in businesses, products, services or technologies, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

On Wednesday, Gloo Holdings closed trading 5.29% higher at $3.9800 on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours, the stock 9.55% lesser at $3.6000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLOO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.