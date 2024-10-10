Globus Medical Expands Orthopedic Trauma Portfolio With New Launches

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED recently reported expansion of its rapidly growing orthopedic trauma product portfolio. The latest launched next-generation systems include ANTHEM II Distal Radius Volar Plates, AUTOBAHN Trochanteric Nail PRO Instruments and CAPTIVATE SOLA Headless Screws. To date, the company has introduced several new system extensions and received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its TENSOR Suture Button System.

The latest addition of these products highlights Globus Medical’s continued responsiveness and dedication to surgeons and patients. The company now has more capacity to serve a wide variety of patient needs, depending upon its new technologies building out the orthopedic trauma product portfolio and the continued integration of the PRECICE magnetically actuated limb-lengthening nail technologies.

TENSOR Suture Button System

This system of GMED comes with a self-locking suture and an inserter with integrated tensioning handles to provide a streamlined approach for tensioning through a single incision. It is compatible with ANTHEM Ankle and One-Third Tubular Plates, providing surgeons with a complete ankle solution. The system also comes with a two-hole washer kit that can aid in the repair of isolated syndesmotic injuries. TENSOR is the company’s first suture-based product, redefining suture management in the operating room.

ANTHEM Distal Radius Fracture System

This GMED system is a comprehensive fixation structure designed to treat a wide variety of wrist fractures with anatomically contoured plates for intraoperative versatility. It comes with a market-leading polyaxial locking technology that allows for ±20° of angulation (40° cone) in polyaxial volar, fragment-specific and diaphyseal metaphyseal plates. It supports secure retraction and streamlined plate positioning, drilling and screw insertion.

AUTOBAHNTrochanteric Nail System

Designed to treat a variety of pertrochanteric femur fractures, the system comprises the PRO Instrument Set and Distal Targeting System, which facilitate an efficient and streamlined surgical workflow.

CAPTIVATE SOLA Screw System

The system offers a flexible and efficient solution to address fracture repair, bone reconstruction, osteotomy, and arthrodesis procedures through ample implant options and shared instruments for paired screw sizes.

GMED’S Recent Development

In August, Globus Medical commercially launched the ADIRA XLIF Plate System — the first product compatible with the company’s expanded lateral interbody portfolio. With the latest launch, GMED has achieved a milestone in its integration journey. This should help the company boost its procedural innovation in lateral spine surgery.

Industry Prospects Favor GMED

Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the global orthopedic devices market size was valued at $59.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from $62.22 billion in 2024 to $4.06 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% during the period. The market growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and musculoskeletal diseases, growing technological advancements, increasing incidence of sports & traumatic injuries and a growing aging population.

Latest Updates From GMED’s Peers

In the orthopedic product space, Globus Medical faces competition from some prominent MedTech players. These companies are also making notable developments in their respective categories.

Stryker SYK, one of the major competitors of GMED, recently expanded its Foot & Ankle portfolio with the introduction of two cutting-edge products — the Osteotomy Truss System and the Ankle Truss System (“ATS”). In July, the company completed the acquisition of Artelon, a privately held company specializing in innovative soft tissue fixation products for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures.

The addition of the ATS and the integration of Artelon demonstrate SYK’s focus on providing surgeons with improved orthopedic solutions to achieve the best possible patient outcome.

Orthofix Medical OFIX, another peer of GMED, is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware and bone growth therapies. The company has recently highlighted various new products during the North American Spine Society annual meeting. It announced the full market launch of OsteoStrand Plus C, a 100% bone-derived graft.

Additionally, OFIX received FDA 510(k) clearance and the first U.S. implant of the Fitbone Transport and Lengthening System. The system is used to treat large bone defects in the femur and tibia due to trauma or infectious or malignant conditions.

Another notable competitor of GMED is Smith & Nephew SNATS SNN, a global medical technology player. The company has recently made its LEGION Hinged Knee (HK) System available in the United States. The LEGION HK system is an extension of the LEGION Total Knee (TK) System. The system is designed to provide a natural range of motion with medial pivot, lateral rollback and screw home.

The company recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for its new CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System. This system is designed to address the evolving demands of primary hip surgery, including the increased adoption of anterior approach procedures and the expanding role of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

