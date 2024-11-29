Globus Maritime Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Globus Maritime (GLBS) has released an update.

Globus Maritime Limited has reported financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, showing a revenue of $9 million and a net loss of $0.6 million in Q3, while achieving a net income of $2.4 million for the nine-month period. The company remains optimistic about market conditions despite weakening charter rates and is focusing on developing a modern, fuel-efficient fleet to enhance long-term shareholder value. Recent acquisitions include the delivery of new vessels, indicating Globus’ commitment to expanding its fleet with eco-friendly ships.

