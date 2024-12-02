Globex Mining’s Parbec Gold Property Sees New Advancements

Globex Mining Ent (TSE:GMX) has released an update.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has announced that Renforth Resources Inc. is advancing initiatives at the Parbec Gold Deposit in Quebec, which includes a gold resource update and testing of the mineralized rock. This development is significant as it considers a higher current gold price, potentially impacting the valuation of Globex’s 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the property.

