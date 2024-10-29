Globex Mining Sees Potential in Duquesne West Drilling

Globex Mining Ent (TSE:GMX) has released an update.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has announced promising assay results from the Duquesne West property’s drill program, suggesting the potential for a large, low-grade open-pit gold deposit. This development could lead to an increase in the estimated mineral resources and positions the site for rapid expansion with surface mining.

For further insights into TSE:GMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.