Globex Mining Sees Potential in Duquesne West Drilling

October 29, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Globex Mining Ent (TSE:GMX) has released an update.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has announced promising assay results from the Duquesne West property’s drill program, suggesting the potential for a large, low-grade open-pit gold deposit. This development could lead to an increase in the estimated mineral resources and positions the site for rapid expansion with surface mining.

