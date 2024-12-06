News & Insights

Globe Net Wireless Announces Strategic Merger Initiative

December 06, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Globe Net Wireless ( (STEK) ) just unveiled an update.

Stemtech Corporation has announced a merger with Seacret Direct/VIÁGO, aiming to transform the health and lifestyle sectors by doubling revenue and expanding their global reach. This strategic move focuses on creating a comprehensive product suite to cater to the increasing demand for innovative wellness solutions. The merger is expected to optimize growth, boost cost synergies, and enhance customer value through VIÁGO’s aggressive brand campaign.

