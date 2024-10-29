Globe Metals & Mining Updates Investor Presentation

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (AU:GBE) has released an update.

Globe Metals & Mining Limited has made amendments to its recent investor presentation by removing specific slides from the appendix and adjusting the slide numbering accordingly. The company is focused on developing a globally significant Niobium mine in Malawi, Africa, which could offer lucrative opportunities for investors.

