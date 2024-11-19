Globe Life Introduces Executive Severance Plan

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An announcement from Globe Life ( (GL) ) is now available.

Globe Life Inc.’s Board of Directors has introduced the Executive Severance Plan, offering severance benefits to key executives, including Co-CEOs, in cases of employment termination without cause or for good reason. The plan provides cash severance based on salary and bonuses, along with support for health plans and future employment assistance. Amendments to stock options and performance shares ensure vesting aligns with termination conditions, protecting executives during changes in control. Compliance with confidentiality and other provisions is required to maintain benefits.

Learn more about GL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.