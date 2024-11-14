News & Insights

Globant SA Surges with Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 14, 2024 — 04:56 pm EST

Globant SA (GLOB) has released an update.

Globant SA reported impressive third-quarter 2024 financial results with revenues reaching $614.7 million, marking a 12.7% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s strategic investments in AI have enhanced productivity, contributing to an increase in non-IFRS adjusted diluted earnings per share to $1.63. With a strong pipeline and global presence, Globant remains optimistic about its continued growth and industry leadership.

