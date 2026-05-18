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Globant Launches Share Repurchase Program

May 18, 2026 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Board of Globant S.A. (GLOB) has approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the allocation of up to $50 million per quarter, subject to a maximum aggregate of $125 million, for the repurchase of its common shares beginning Monday and open through the fourth quarter of 2027.

"This share repurchase program is supported by our free cash flow generation, and it's a key component of our disciplined capital allocation strategy. As we engage in this program, we will continue investing in strategic growth initiatives," said Juan Urthiague, CFO.

Globant is currently trading at $39.23, up 0.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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