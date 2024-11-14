Globalstar wins terrestrial authority in Mexico

Globalstar (GSAT) announced that Mexico’s Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones, or IFT, has notified Globalstar’s subsidiary in Mexico, Mobile Satellite Services Mexico S. De R.L. DE C.V., that it is the winning bidder in the public Auction #13 regarding the Complementary Terrestrial Service of the Mobile Satellite Service in the frequencies 2483.5 to 2495 MHz in Mexico. After paying the bid amount to complete the regulatory process, Globalstar will receive the 10-year terrestrial authorization from the IFT. Globalstar appreciates the time and effort that the dedicated members of the IFT devoted to ensuring the successful completion of this auction process.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GSAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.