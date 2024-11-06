GlobalFoundries price target lowered to $48 from $50 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini lowered the firm’s price target on GlobalFoundries (GFS) to $48 from $50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated its estimates following its Q3 report and said consistent with our preview, there remains challenges into 1H25 as customer inventories remain elevated while also facing tough compares versus 2H24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.