Global Uranium Wraps Up Wyoming Surveys

October 31, 2024 — 12:09 pm EDT

Global Uranium Corp. (TSE:GURN) has released an update.

Global Uranium Corp. has completed radiometric and drone imagery surveys on its Wyoming mineral claims, aiming to enhance geological understanding of the properties. The data collected will be analyzed for future exploration plans, including drill permitting. Additionally, the company announced the resignation of its President, Mr. Tasheel Jeerh, who will transition to an advisory role.

