Global Uranium Corp. Advances Wyoming Exploration Efforts

November 07, 2024 — 12:38 pm EST

Global Uranium Corp. (TSE:GURN) has released an update.

Global Uranium Corp. is enhancing its exploration in Wyoming with high-resolution drone imagery and elevation models, aiming to improve radiometric data interpretation and optimize exploration planning. These advancements are designed to pinpoint uranium mineralization zones more accurately while maintaining environmental stewardship. The company is committed to operational excellence and will keep stakeholders informed as their exploration efforts progress.

