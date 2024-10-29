News & Insights

Global UAV Seeks CSE Exemption for Private Placement

October 29, 2024 — 08:02 pm EDT

Global UAV Technologies Ltd (TSE:UAV) has released an update.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. has requested an exemption from the Canadian Securities Exchange’s Policy 4 to bypass security holder approval for a non-brokered private placement aimed at raising $140,400. The company argues that it faces serious financial difficulties and needs immediate funds for working capital, with the board’s independent directors deeming the move in the company’s best interest.

