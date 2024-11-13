News & Insights

Global Technologies Reports Significant Financial Growth

November 13, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Global Technologies, Ltd. reported significant financial growth for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a notable increase in shareholder equity and revenue, despite a decrease in net income due to prior gains. Key accomplishments included forming new partnerships and advancing their CRM platform, positioning the company for future growth in the health, wellness, and EV sectors. The CEO highlighted the company’s strategic focus on technology and innovation to drive continued success.

