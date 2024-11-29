Global Sweeteners Plans Major Trade Agreements

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited (HK:3889) has released an update.

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 20, 2024, to approve two major agreements involving significant purchases and sales of agricultural products. The company plans to enter into a Master Purchase Agreement for coal, corn kernels, corn starch, and sugar syrup, with expected annual caps up to HK$1.5 billion, and a Master Sales Agreement for corn-based products, with caps reaching HK$1.14 billion. These strategic agreements are set to run from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027, potentially impacting the company’s financial trajectory.

