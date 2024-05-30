News & Insights

Global Ship Lease Boosts Dividend Amid Market Surge

May 30, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Global Ship Lease (GSL) has released an update.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. has announced a new quarterly supplemental dividend of $0.075 per share, marking a 20% increase for its common shareholders, thanks to the robust performance of the containership charter market. Capitalizing on the stronger-than-expected cash flows from extended time charters, the company plans to share the additional earnings with shareholders for the foreseeable future. CEO Thomas Lister attributes this move to a disciplined capital allocation strategy and expresses confidence in maintaining the supplemental dividend for several quarters ahead.

