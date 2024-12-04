Global Ship Lease to acquire four high-reefer ECO containerships for $274M

Global Ship Lease (GSL) has contracted to purchase four high-reefer ECO-9,115 TEU containerships with an average age of 8.5 years for an aggregate purchase price of $274 million. The Newly Acquired Vessels are currently on time charters to a leading liner operator, with varied median firm durations extending for an average of 1.7 years, or up to an average of 5.0 years if all charterer’s options are exercised. Assuming all options are exercised, the charters are expected to generate aggregate EBITDA of up to approximately $184 million. With these additions, the Company’s fleet will comprise 72 vessels with a total capacity of 413,183 TEU. The Newly Acquired Vessels are scheduled for phased delivery between December 2024 and January 2025. The Company expects to pay for the ships with a combination of cash-on-hand and debt. The Company has received in-principle commitments for ten-year financings to be priced at SOFR + 2.50%, and benefiting from the balance of the Company’s outstanding 0.64% SOFR caps. Including these financings, the Company’s weighted average debt maturity would be extended to 5.3 years. We expect that the financings will contain financial and other covenants that are similar to those contained in our other financing agreements. The financings are subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation and the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

