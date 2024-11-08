Global Self Storage Reports Record Q3 2024 Results

Global Self Storage ( (SELF) ) has issued an update.

Global Self Storage, Inc., a real estate investment trust, reported impressive Q3 2024 results, with total revenues hitting a record $3.2 million, up 3.6% year-over-year, and net income soaring 336% to $1.2 million. The company’s strategic focus on operational excellence, innovative marketing, and customer satisfaction drove peer-leading same-store revenue and occupancy growth. With a robust balance sheet and plans for expansion, Global Self Storage is well-positioned to continue delivering value to shareholders.

