Global PC Slump Tests Lenovo: Does Diversification Offer Support?

Lenovo Group LNVGY, the world's largest PC vendor, experienced a 2.1% year-over-year decline in worldwide desktop and notebook shipments in the second quarter of 2026. Per the latest research from Omdia, global shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations fell 3.6% to 65.7 million units as higher memory and storage costs pushed up PC prices and weakened demand. Desktop shipments (including workstations) declined 1.3% to 13.9 million units, while notebook shipments (including mobile workstations) dropped 4.2% to 51.7 million units.



Given softness in global shipments, Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) has likely faced difficulties, particularly in the consumer notebook segment, where demand is more price-sensitive. Rising component costs may also have pressured margins. Per the report, PC vendors are expected to continue passing higher costs on to customers, potentially keeping demand subdued through the second half of 2026.



But Lenovo’s transformation into a diversified technology company is strengthening its long-term growth profile. By expanding into higher-margin businesses such as AI infrastructure, hybrid cloud, enterprise services and AI-enabled devices, the company is reducing its dependence on the cyclical PC market while creating multiple avenues for sustainable earnings growth.



The Omdia data points to a challenging operating environment for Lenovo in the near term, marked by weaker industry demand and higher input costs. Nonetheless, Lenovo's market leadership, operational scale and increasing diversification should enable it to outperform the broader PC market.

What About Peers?

Per the report, HP Inc. HPQ ranked second with 13.0 million units shipped, but volumes declined 9% year over year. Dell Technologies DELL held the third place, shipping 9.3 million units, though volumes declined 4.9%.



While Lenovo’s market share increased to 25.3% from 24.9% a year ago, HP and Dell’s market share in the second quarter of 2026 slipped a bit to 19.8% (versus 21% in the year-ago quarter) and 14.1% (versus 14.3% in the year-ago quarter), respectively.

LNVGY’s Price Performance

Shares of Lenovo Group have rallied 152% year to date, outperforming the industry.



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LNVGY’s Expensive Valuation

LNVGY is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 0.38, lower than the industry average of 8.81.



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Estimate Movement for LNVGY

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNVGY’s fiscal first and second-quarter 2027 earnings per share (EPS) witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings has moved 30.4% and 18.9% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts' optimism.





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The consensus estimate for LNVGY’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year increases.



Lenovo stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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