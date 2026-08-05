Global Payments Trims FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, payments technology company Global Payments Inc. (GPN) trims its adjusted earnings and adjusted revenue growth guidance for the full year 2026, reflecting the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its impact on its travel portfolio.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.60 to $13.80 per share, down from the prior forecast range of $13.80 to $14.00, on normalized, constant currency adjusted net revenue growth of about 4 to 5 percent.

The company said it remains on track to return approximately $7.5 billion in capital to shareholders over the 2025 to 2027 time period.

Further, Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on September 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of September 11, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, GPN is trading on the NYSE at $85.73, down $2.52 or 2.86 percent.

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