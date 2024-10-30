Global Payments to sell AdvancedMD, terms undisclosed

Francisco Partners announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AdvancedMD from Global Payments (GPN). Global Payments will continue to power the company’s payment acceptance capabilities as a long-term partner ensuring consistency of delivery and a seamless transition for employees and customers. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
