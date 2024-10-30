News & Insights

Stocks

Global Payments to sell AdvancedMD, terms undisclosed

October 30, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Francisco Partners announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire AdvancedMD from Global Payments (GPN). Global Payments will continue to power the company’s payment acceptance capabilities as a long-term partner ensuring consistency of delivery and a seamless transition for employees and customers. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.