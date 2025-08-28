Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Global Partners (GLP). GLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that GLP has a P/B ratio of 2.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.66. Over the past 12 months, GLP's P/B has been as high as 3.16 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 2.78.

Finally, our model also underscores that GLP has a P/CF ratio of 7.13. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. GLP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.89. Over the past year, GLP's P/CF has been as high as 8.49 and as low as 5.71, with a median of 6.77.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Global Partners's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GLP is an impressive value stock right now.

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

