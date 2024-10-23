News & Insights

Global One Real Estate Completes Strategic Property Transfer

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation (JP:8958) has released an update.

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation has finalized the transfer of a 5% quasi co-ownership interest in Otemachi First Square for 1,350 million yen, as part of its strategic asset management. This move aligns with GOR’s focus on investing in prime properties to maximize returns for its stakeholders.

