Global Net Lease Announces New CEO Employment Agreement

November 22, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Global Net Lease ( (GNL) ) has shared an update.

Global Net Lease, Inc. has signed a new employment agreement with its CEO, Edward M. Weil, Jr., effective January 1, 2025. This agreement, lasting until 2029 with potential extensions, outlines a $1 million base salary, annual bonuses, equity-based awards, and a one-time sign-on bonus. It also details severance packages and benefits in case of termination, emphasizing performance-based incentives, healthcare benefits, and stock vesting. The contract includes non-compete and confidentiality clauses, appealing to those tracking executive compensation and corporate governance trends.

