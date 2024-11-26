Global Mofy AI Implements Reverse Stock Split

Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd. (GMM) has released an update.
Global Mofy AI Limited, a leader in generative AI-driven tech solutions, announces a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its Nasdaq-listed shares to meet listing standards. This strategic move reduces the outstanding shares significantly from 42.2 million to 2.8 million, aligning with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements. The company’s Class A ordinary shares will start trading on the adjusted basis from November 26, 2024.
