Global Medical REIT Focuses on Growth and Stability

Global Medical REIT Inc. is focusing on growth and stability by investing in off-campus medical facilities and teaming with profitable healthcare systems. In 2024, the company acquired properties worth $80.3 million and sold three properties for $20.2 million. They issued 1.2 million shares to raise $12 million and signed strategic leases, including a major one with CHRISTUS Health. With a disciplined approach, they aim to maximize returns and maintain strong financial health, appealing to investors interested in resilient and growth-oriented stocks.

