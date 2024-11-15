News & Insights

Stocks

Global Medical REIT Focuses on Growth and Stability

November 15, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Global Medical REIT ( (GMRE) ).

Global Medical REIT Inc. is focusing on growth and stability by investing in off-campus medical facilities and teaming with profitable healthcare systems. In 2024, the company acquired properties worth $80.3 million and sold three properties for $20.2 million. They issued 1.2 million shares to raise $12 million and signed strategic leases, including a major one with CHRISTUS Health. With a disciplined approach, they aim to maximize returns and maintain strong financial health, appealing to investors interested in resilient and growth-oriented stocks.

For a thorough assessment of GMRE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.