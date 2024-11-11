Global Lithium Seeks AGM Delay Amid Resource Expansion

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.
Global Lithium Resources Ltd. is seeking a Supreme Court ruling to defer its 2024 Annual General Meeting, allowing shareholders to appear and voice opinions on the matter. The company boasts a substantial mineral resource base across its Manna and Marble Bar lithium projects in Western Australia, with a combined total of 69.6 million tonnes at 1.0% lithium oxide. This development is noteworthy for investors tracking the company’s strategic moves in the lithium market.
