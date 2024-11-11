News & Insights

Stocks

Global Lithium Seeks AGM Delay Amid Resource Expansion

November 11, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. is seeking a Supreme Court ruling to defer its 2024 Annual General Meeting, allowing shareholders to appear and voice opinions on the matter. The company boasts a substantial mineral resource base across its Manna and Marble Bar lithium projects in Western Australia, with a combined total of 69.6 million tonnes at 1.0% lithium oxide. This development is noteworthy for investors tracking the company’s strategic moves in the lithium market.

For further insights into AU:GL1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.