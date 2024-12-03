Global Lithium Expands into Gold and Base Metals

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.
Global Lithium Resources Ltd. has acquired the Talga Project from Octava Minerals for $200,000 in cash and shares, aiming to expand its gold and base metals exploration in a promising area near its Marble Bar Gold Project in Western Australia. This strategic move aligns with the company’s goal to evaluate non-lithium mineral potential and comes amid heightened interest in the Pilbara gold region. The acquisition is expected to leverage existing assets and partnerships while maintaining a focus on their core lithium projects.
