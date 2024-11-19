News & Insights

Global Lithium Announces Board Changes and AGM Extension

November 19, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. (AU:GL1) has released an update.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd has received a court extension for its 2024 AGM to address potential regulatory issues, while also announcing the resignation of two non-executive directors as part of cost-cutting measures. These changes aim to maintain a strong financial footing to advance the Manna Lithium Project. The company continues to focus on its lithium exploration projects in Western Australia.

