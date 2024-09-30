Global Investment Group CDPQ Boosts Stake In Saputo

(RTTNews) - Global investment group CDPQ announced Monday an additional investment of approximately $378 million in Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO), a processor, producer, marketer and distributor of dairy products.

CDPQ's stake in the company now totals approximately 4.5%, following the acquisition of 13.5 million shares at a price of $27.96 per share. CDPQ's first stake in Saputo dates back to 1997.

