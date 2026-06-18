Understanding Indexes

Indexes serve multiple purposes. Firstly, they act as benchmarks that investors can use to compare the performance of their investments. For example, by tracking the movement of a broad-based index that measures most or all of a particular market, investors can evaluate how their portfolios are performing relative to the broad market. This information can drive investment decisions and assess the effectiveness of investment strategies.

Secondly, indexes can provide a more detailed overview of market trends and overall market sentiment. By analyzing the performance of a narrower index such as an industry, sector or thematic index, investors can gain valuable insights into the overall health of that particular slice of the market. These insights enable investors to make informed decisions by identifying potential opportunities and risks within specific market segments.

Indexes are used as a basis for constructing investment strategies. Investors can choose to replicate the composition and weightings of an index through index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), allowing them to gain exposure to a broad market or sector without investing in each individual security.

Indexes are used as the underlying reference for index options. Index options allow investors to gain exposure to the performance of a specific market or sector without directly owning the underlying securities. These options contracts give investors the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call option) or sell (put option) an index at a predetermined price within a specified time period. Learn more about indexes and their role in options trading here.