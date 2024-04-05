Understanding Options

There are two primary kinds of options: call options and put options. When investors believe that the price of the asset will increase, they generally purchase a call option . This provides them with the right to buy the asset. On the other hand, a put option gives the holder the right to sell the asset. Investors typically acquire this when they foresee a decline in the asset’s price.

Options contracts are essentially bets on future events. They act as financial tools allowing investors to potentially benefit from market volatility, or alternatively, to insulate themselves against possible losses. Investors can achieve this by opting for ‘long’ or ‘short’ stances when dealing with call and put options.

When an investor takes a “ long ” position in options, they’re buying an options contract with the right, but not the obligation, to buy (in case of a call option) or sell (in case of a put option) the underlying asset at a specified price before the option’s expiration date.

↑ A long call : Right to buy; typically used when the price of the underlying asset is expected to increase

A : Right to buy; typically used when the price of the underlying asset is expected to increase ↓ A long put : Right to sell; typically used when the price of the underlying asset is expected to decrease

On the other hand, a “ short ” position in options means the investor is selling an options contract. The seller of an option has the obligation to sell (for a call option) or buy (for a put option) the underlying asset if the buyer chooses to exercise the option.