Understanding Futures A Beginner’s Guide

How do futures work in simple terms?

A futures contract lets two parties agree today on a price for an asset that will be settled at a later date. Traders can take a long position if they expect the price to rise or a short position if they expect it to fall, and many positions are closed before the contract expires rather than held through settlement.

What is the 80% rule in futures trading?

The “80% rule” is not a universal futures-market rule. In some trading strategies, it refers to a market-profile guideline suggesting that when price moves back into the prior day’s value area and remains there, it may traverse that value area; however, the exact conditions and claimed probability vary by source. It should be treated as a strategy concept—not a guarantee—and evaluated alongside risk controls.

Is futures trading good for beginners?

Futures may be difficult for beginners because leverage can magnify losses and positions can require additional funds if the market moves against them. New traders should first learn contract specifications, margin, settlement, and order types; consider practicing in a simulated account; and trade only with money they can afford to lose.

What are the four main types of futures?

Futures are commonly grouped into four broad categories: commodity futures, such as energy, metals, and agricultural products; equity index futures; interest-rate futures; and currency futures. Exchanges may also list other products, so classifications can vary by market.